Man charged with capital murder in double stabbing near Deep Ellum

Published  February 8, 2026 1:53pm CST
Downtown Dallas
27-year-old Sergio Naffarratte (Source: Dallas County Jail)

    • A 27-year-old man faces capital murder charges after a double stabbing during a fight early Saturday morning near downtown Dallas.
    • Two victims, ages 28 and 30, died at a Dallas hospital from their injuries; the suspect was treated for minor cuts before being jailed.
    • The investigation is ongoing, and Dallas Police are currently seeking any witnesses or information related to the incident.

DALLAS - A 27-year-old man has been charged with capital murder of multiple people after a double stabbing early Saturday morning near downtown Dallas, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a stabbing call at 1:35 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Good Latimer Expressway. A preliminary investigation determined that the suspect, identified as Sergio Naffarratte, stabbed two people during a fight in the nearby 2600 block of Floyd Street.

The victims, identified by police as 28-year-old Alyshah Punjani and 30-year-old Adrian Williams Jr., were taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Naffarratte was also taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor cut. Upon his release, he was taken to the Dallas County Jail and charged with two counts of capital murder.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective D. Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or via email at david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

