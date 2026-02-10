18-year-old charged with friend's murder over french fry dispute
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly killing a friend after he refused to share his french fries.
What's new:
Lemarques Darden, 18, is now charged with murder for the death of 19-year-old Jarvis Davis late last month.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Darden shot Davis in the head on Jan. 28 inside an apartment in the 9500 block of Jeremiah Drive. Davis died at the hospital the following day.
Witnesses told police the two men got into a verbal argument. The witnesses heard a loud noise, saw Davis slumped on the couch, and then saw Darden fleeing the apartment with a handgun.
Dig deeper:
Although the affidavit doesn’t mention the nature of the disagreement, Fort Worth police previously told FOX 4 the argument began when the victim refused to share his french fries with the suspect.
Darden and Davis were said to be friends and neighbors. They lived in the same apartment complex.
Police emphasized that the shooting appeared to be an isolated event and that there is no ongoing danger to the general public.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department, an arrest warrant affidavit for Lemarques Darden, medical examiner records, and past news coverage.