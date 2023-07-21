Timberview HS Shooting Trial: Jurors to hear new evidence in sentencing phase

A Tarrant County jury will soon decide the fate of a young man found guilty of wounding three people in the 2021 Timberview High School shooting.

The jury deliberated for nearly nine hours Thursday before handing down a guilty verdict for 19-year-old Timothy Simpkins.

The former Timberview High School student put his palm to his face after hearing the verdict. His mother eventually left the courtroom distraught and in tears.

The state showed jurors the .45 caliber handgun Simpkins used to shoot and injure a teacher and two students back on Oct. 6, 2021.

Cellphone video presented as evidence showed Simpkins fighting with another student, Zach Selby, in class. After the two were separated, prosecutors said Simpkins grabbed a gun that he had brought to school and opened fire.

Security video showed him following Selby out of the classroom and into the hallway, firing more shots.

During closing arguments, the defense claimed Selby, who was 15 at the time, was the aggressor and that he caused then-18-year-old Simpkins to fear for his life.

But the judge has previously ruled the jury could not consider the shooting justified by self-defense when deliberating.

And the panel found him guilty of three counts of attempted capital murder.

Defendant Timothy Simpkins in court on July 20, 2023.

As Simpkins was taken away, the prosecution was seen smiling and hugging audience members, including two teachers who testified.

Teacher Calvin Petit, who Simpkins shot in the back, offered a smile as he embraced his family.

None of the attorneys on the other side spoke to reporters after the verdict.

On Friday, jurors will hear additional evidence as they consider what sentence to give to Simpkins.

FOX 4 will stream the sentencing phase of the trial on FOX4News.com and the FOX 4 YouTube Channel.