Dallas shooting: Man found shot inside car on North Dallas service road

Published  May 15, 2024 9:41am CDT
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday. 

Police responded to a shooting call in North Dallas on a U.S. 75 service road near I-635.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found 53-year-old David Brock shot inside of his car.

Brock was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not announce any arrests and have not said if they have indentified any suspects.