Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in West Oak Cliff.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday outside a strip mall at Illinois Avenue and Cockrell Hill Road.

Police said two people showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them died.

The other person is expected to be okay.

Detectives believe a fight led to the shooting.

They are looking for video from a nearby sports bar in hopes of identifying the shooter.