Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Timberview HS Shooting Trial: Defense rests, closing arguments set to begin

By and
Published 
Updated 9:31AM
Arlington
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - Defense lawyers for the Timberview High School shooting suspect rested their case Wednesday morning.

Both sides are set to give closing arguments soon in the trial for Timothy Simpkins. 

Defense to continue its case in school shooting trial

Defense attorneys for an accused school shooter will continue calling witnesses Wednesday morning. Timothy Simpkins is on trial for attempted murder and aggravated assault for the shooting of two students and a teacher at Timberview High School in 2021.

He’s charged for the 2021 shooting inside the school, which is located in Arlington but in the Mansfield Independent School District.

Prosecutors said Simpkins, who was 18 at the time, intended to kill his 15-year-old classmate, Zachius Selby. The two reportedly had a violent history.

The jury on Tuesday watched cellphone video of the moment Selby started punching Simpkins in class.

Jurors hear from victim, see new footage of shooting

Prosecutors say Simpkins intended to kill his classmate, Zachius Selby, following a violent fight between the two teenagers. The state says the fight was over, but Simpkins still decided to pull out the firearm he brought to school. The defense claims Simpkins was using self-defense.

A witness described what happened after the chaos began.

"When I was running, I felt a quick, really fast, just a real fast burn. That’s when I stopped but a teacher kept telling me, ‘We’ve got to go. We have to go,’" said Saniya McNeely.

"Where were you grazed?" an attorney asked.

"On my side, left side," McNeely replied.

Timothy Simpkins in court July 18, 2023

In addition to the two students, two teachers were also injured. One was shot and the other was hurt while trying to run to safety. 

Simpkins' defense team is trying to convince jurors he used the gun to defend himself and claimed he was being bullied.

Timberview HS shooting trial: New video released

On the second day of the trial of accused school shooter Timothy Simpkins the prosecution showed new video from the day of the shooting.

He’s facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and for bringing a gun onto a school campus.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

You can watch the trial live on FOX4News.com and the FOX 4 YouTube Channel.