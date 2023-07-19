Timberview HS Shooting Trial: Defense rests, closing arguments set to begin

Defense lawyers for the Timberview High School shooting suspect rested their case Wednesday morning.

Both sides are set to give closing arguments soon in the trial for Timothy Simpkins.

He’s charged for the 2021 shooting inside the school, which is located in Arlington but in the Mansfield Independent School District.

Prosecutors said Simpkins, who was 18 at the time, intended to kill his 15-year-old classmate, Zachius Selby. The two reportedly had a violent history.

The jury on Tuesday watched cellphone video of the moment Selby started punching Simpkins in class.

A witness described what happened after the chaos began.

"When I was running, I felt a quick, really fast, just a real fast burn. That’s when I stopped but a teacher kept telling me, ‘We’ve got to go. We have to go,’" said Saniya McNeely.

"Where were you grazed?" an attorney asked.

"On my side, left side," McNeely replied.

Timothy Simpkins in court July 18, 2023

In addition to the two students, two teachers were also injured. One was shot and the other was hurt while trying to run to safety.

Simpkins' defense team is trying to convince jurors he used the gun to defend himself and claimed he was being bullied.

He’s facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and for bringing a gun onto a school campus.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

You can watch the trial live on FOX4News.com and the FOX 4 YouTube Channel.