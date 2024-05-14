Dallas weather: 2024 has been one of the wettest years on record

It has been a very wet start to 2024 across North Texas.

Dallas has been particularly rainy.

The city has seen 26.27 inches of rain so far this year, making it the third-wettest start to a year on record.

That is over a foot of rain more than normal.

Fort Worth is currently sitting at more than 18 inches, which is the city's fourth-wettest ever.

At DFW Airport, we have seen 20.44 inches of rain through May 14, which is good for the 6th most on record.

1990 was the year with the most rain, with 28.49 inches.

More rain is expected in the coming days which will only add to our totals.

Over an inch of rain is expected across North Texas between now and Friday.

North Texas Lake Levels

With all this rain lake levels are also much higher than usual.

Grapevine Lake is more than 9 feet higher than usual.

Joe Pool Lake and Lavon Lake are both more than 5 feet higher than normal and Lewisville Lake is up 3 feet.