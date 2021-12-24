Timberview High School shooting suspect arrested again

article

The Arlington teenager accused of injuring four people during a school shooting is back behind bars.

Court records show 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins was arrested Thursday for a bond violation. The document did not give details about the violation.

Simpkins bonded out of jail in October, just a few days after police said he opened fire inside Timberview High School in Arlington.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight Simpkins had with another student. That student, 15-year-old Zaccaeus Selby, was critically injured but survived.

Another student was grazed by a bullet and a teacher was shot. A second teacher who was pregnant was injured in chaos following the shooting.

Simpkins was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His family claimed he was being bullied but the Arlington police chief said he does not believe bullying played any role in the shooting.

Metal detector wands and other enhanced security measures were added at Timberview High School.

