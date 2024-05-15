Jelly Roll wants Billy Bob’s concert to become annual tradition

Country singer and rapper Jelly Roll helped raise money for veterans with a concert at Billy Bob’s Tuesday night in Fort Worth.

The singer performed the chart-topping song "Save Me" with special guest Lainey Wilson.

The concert benefits the Tunnels for Towers Foundation, which provides housing for homeless veterans.

Before the performance, he talked to Ryan Fox and Tara Ward from 99.5’s "Wake Up With the Wolf" morning show about how he’d like to return next year.

"I’m hoping to make this a tradition. I want to bring Cody in. I want to make a Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Friends Tuesday charity every ACM," he said.

Jelly Roll is up for four Academy of Country Music Awards, including "Entertainer of the Year."

The 59th ACM Awards will happen on Thursday night at The Star in Frisco.

The kickoff festival taking place outside The Star has already started. The event opened Tuesday and continues Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It features free live performances, food trucks, and a beer garden.

Kameron Marlowe, who is nominated for "New Male Artist of the Year," was among the performers who took the stage.