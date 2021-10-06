School shooting reported at Timberview High School in Arlington

Three people were reportedly shot Timberview High School in Arlington Wednesday morning.

The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed Arlington police and other neighboring law enforcement agencies have cleared the school following an active shooter situation.

Police sources told FOX 4 three people were shot and taken to the hospital but no one was killed.

No information about the shooter has been released.

Video from SKY 4 showed a large police, fire and paramedic presence at the school.

Mansfield ISD said the school was placed on lockdown during the incident. All students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and no visitors were allowed on campus.

The students are now being bused to the Mansfield Performing Arts Center to be reunited with their parents.

The school is located in the city of Arlington but in the Mansfield school district.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this story.