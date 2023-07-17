Timberview High School shooting trial: Opening arguments begin

Opening arguments are underway in the trial of the accused shooter in the 2021 shooting at Timberview High School this morning.

19-year-old Timothy Simpkins is facing three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place in connection to the shooting on Oct. 6, 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Four people were hurt in the shooting, including two teachers and two students. 15-year-old Zaccheus Selby was critically injured but survived. Another student was grazed by a bullet, and a teacher was shot. A second teacher, who was pregnant, was injured as she was running away from the area.

Police say the shooting happened after Simpkins and another student got into a fight in a classroom.

Other students tried to break up the fight, but Simpkins, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, pulled out a handgun from his backpack and shot the student multiple times.

Simpkins’ family claimed the Mansfield ISD senior was being bullied. Police said they were investigating these claims, but the Arlington police chief said he does not believe bullying played any role in the shooting.

Attorney Sean Colston, who is not affiliated with the case, offered perspective on how Simpkins’ claim of bullying might be used as a defense.

"It just depends on the types of facts the defense presents to determine whether a jury is likely to find self-defense in any particular case," he said.

Colston says it could be a slippery slope for the state and defense, given the emotional climate connected to school shootings nationwide but also bullying if that is proven.

"The law tends to make you get into the mind or the position of the person who's using the force to determine whether or not it's reasonable. And if you have someone who has truly been bullied, those are facts that a jury will have to determine whether or not that is a legitimate defense," Colston said.

Simpkins bond was revoked months ago because of alleged drug use.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

