Timberview HS Shooting Trial: Jury begins deliberating in school shooting case

Jurors heard closing arguments and are now deliberating the fate of Timothy Simpkins, who is accused of injuring three people in the 2021 shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington.

But that time was taken up with the lawyers going back and forth with the judge over whether the jury could consider self-defense as a justification for the shooting.

Late Wednesday, the judge decided it cannot.

Simpkins is facing multiple counts of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault.

He allegedly opened fire inside a classroom following a fight with another student on Oct. 6, 2021.

According to prosecutors, that other student, Zac Selby, arrived in class late that day and went straight to fight Simpkins.

Two teachers testified they broke the boys up, and then Simpkins grabbed a .45 caliber handgun he had brought to school.

Prosecutors said Simpkins shot Selby inside the classroom. Security video then shows Simpkins follow Selby out into the hallway and fire more shots at Selby, who was on the floor.

A teacher and a female student were also struck by the gunfire.

The state said there was a delay between the fight and when Simpkins started to shoot, intending to kill Selby.

Simpkins’ defense does not deny he fired the shots, but all week has been claiming he was acting in self-defense due to fear.

