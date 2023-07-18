Timberview HS Shooting Trial: Testimony to continue for a second day in alleged school shooter's trial

The trial continues Tuesday for Timothy Simpkins, who is accused of in the 2021 shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington.

On Monday, 19-year-old Simpkins pleaded not guilty to several charges including attempted murder.

His defense team chose not to present any opening statements, but they did show the jury video of the fight that led up to the shooting.

Simpkins and his lawyers used the video to argue he was bullied at school.

But prosecutors said Simpkins continued to fire shots at the other student as he chased him out of the classroom and into the hallway, proving he wanted that student dead.

Another student was grazed by a bullet when that happened and a teacher who was pregnant at the time was injured while trying to run to safety.

Two teachers who broke up the fight back in October of 2021 testified on Monday.

One of them was shot in the back as he was running away. The bullet is still in his chest two years later.

Related article

Another teacher said she was traumatized by the shooting and has not been able to teach in a classroom since then.

In addition to the three counts of attempted murder, Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

He was offered a plea deal. No details of the deal were released but Simpkins and his lawyers reportedly turned it down.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

You can stream the trial live on FOX4News.com and the FOX 4 YouTube Channel.