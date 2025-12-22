South Oak Cliff football player arrested for shooting teammate just hours after championship win

article

The Brief A South Oak Cliff football player was arrested for allegedly shooting a teammate in the neck just hours after winning the state championship. 18-year-old Xavier Mayfield is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly mishandling a rifle while he and several teammates were hanging out in a bedroom after the game. The victim’s current condition remains unknown after being rushed to the hospital.



South Oak Cliff Player Arrested

Xavier Mayfield

What we know:

Dallas police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at a home in the 6400 block of Knoll Ridge Drive.

Sources confirmed to FOX 4 that a South Oak Cliff player was taken into custody for shooting another South Oak Cliff player in the neck.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Xavier Mayfield, 18, is now in the Dallas County jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Mayfield was in a bedroom with the victim and another teammate when the shooting happened.

The other teammate told police they were "reviewing photos that were taken of a football game that had occurred early in the day."

The witness said he grabbed his clothes and was walking out of the room to take a shower when he saw Mayfield "swinging the rifle that was used in the offense."

Mayfield told him the safety was on, but the witness heard a single gunshot as he walked out of the bedroom.

The affidavit states that Mayfield admitted to the shooting.

He told police he "turned around towards where [the victim] was at and stated right after he turned around, a single gunshot went off from the ARIS ABC Rifle that [he] was holding."

Mayfield also told police he initially tried to take the victim to the hospital but realized he was bleeding too much, so he called 911.

Mayfield was still at the scene when police and paramedics arrived.

What we don't know:

Police described the victim’s medical status as stable. However, no update on his condition was released.

While his name appears in Mayfield’s arrest warrant affidavit, FOX 4 has chosen not to release it because it’s not clear if he is a minor.

Dallas ISD has not yet commented on the shooting or arrest involving district players.

South Oak Cliff State Championship

The backstory:

Dallas South Oak Cliff claimed the Conference 5A Division II state championship on Saturday by defeating Richmond Randle of Fort Bend County 35-19.

The Golden Bears appeared in the title game for the fifth consecutive season, a feat matched by only six programs in UIL history.

The run began with a breakthrough championship in 2021, making South Oak Cliff the first Dallas ISD school to win a football state title in 63 years.

Dig deeper:

Mayfield’s profile on MaxPreps lists him as a senior strong safety and free safety.

Stats from Saturday’s game show that he had an interception that he returned for 20 yards.