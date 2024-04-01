Trial begins for Dallas doctor accused of putting heart-stopping meds in IV bags

Jury selection is set to begin Monday for the Dallas doctor accused of putting dangerous drugs into patient’s IV bags.

Dr. Reynoldo Ortiz was arrested in 2022 on tampering charges.

He’s accused of putting dangerous drugs in saline bags at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare in North Dallas.

Video captured Ortiz repeatedly placing IV bags into a warmer, minutes before nurses took bags out of the same location.

Prosecutors said fellow doctor Melanie Kaspar took one of the IV bags home to rehydrate and died.

Eleven patients also received tainted bags and suffered cardiac emergencies.

Attorneys for Ortiz said the video does not show him actually inserting drugs into the bags.

If he is found guilty, Ortiz could be sentenced to life in prison in the federal system.

After a jury is selected, attorneys on both sides will give opening statements and then present their cases.

The trial is expected to take several weeks.