Trial begins for Dallas doctor accused of putting heart-stopping meds in IV bags

Published  April 1, 2024 8:58am CDT
Dallas
Dallas doctor faces trial for tainted IV bags

A Dallas doctor who was accused of tampering with IV bags is set to go on trial. A nurse who used one of the bags died and 11 other patients suffered cardiac emergencies.

DALLAS - Jury selection is set to begin Monday for the Dallas doctor accused of putting dangerous drugs into patient’s IV bags.

Dr. Reynoldo Ortiz was arrested in 2022 on tampering charges.

He’s accused of putting dangerous drugs in saline bags at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare in North Dallas.

Video captured Ortiz repeatedly placing IV bags into a warmer, minutes before nurses took bags out of the same location. 

Prosecutors said fellow doctor Melanie Kaspar took one of the IV bags home to rehydrate and died.

VIDEO: Dallas doctor allegedly swaps IV bags prior to patient suffering heart attack

Video played in court showed Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz placing an IV bag in a warmer outside of an operating room on August 19. Minutes later a patient suffered a heart attack.

RELATED: Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined

Eleven patients also received tainted bags and suffered cardiac emergencies.

Attorneys for Ortiz said the video does not show him actually inserting drugs into the bags.

If he is found guilty, Ortiz could be sentenced to life in prison in the federal system.

After a jury is selected, attorneys on both sides will give opening statements and then present their cases.

The trial is expected to take several weeks.