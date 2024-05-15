Mesquite homeowner shares squatter horror story in Texas Senate committee hearing

State lawmakers heard horror stories from homeowners who had their property taken over by squatters.

Wednesday’s Texas Senate committee hearing was the first step in a process that could give Texas homeowners stronger property rights.

We hear about squatters in cities like New York and Los Angeles, but the problem is happening here in Texas as well.

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) chairs the Local Government Committee. Wednesday’s hearing laid the groundwork for legislation next year to make laws against squatting clearer and more enforceable.

"Texas laws are better than most. But there is a big but. People can still lose their homes in Texas because of squatting, and that has to stop.

Terri Boyette told her story. She moved to Mesquite for work and purchased a home in 2021. She hired a handyman but then had to leave town for a few weeks for a family emergency. She says the man broke into her home.

"I called the police. They said, ‘How long has he been there?’ I said about two weeks. They said this is a civil matter," she told the committee.

Boyette showed video of her home to the senators. While she tried to figure out how to evict the squatter, she says he sold her stuff.

"This is burglary. This is breaking and entering," Bettencourt said. "He was selling your possessions on your front lawn. I am outraged. This should not happen in Texas, and it will never happen again after we get this bill passed."

Boyette says the intruder was eventually arrested but just for the break-in.

Featured article

Senators in both parties demanded answers from law enforcement.

State Senator Royce West (D-Dallas) called the incident frustrating.

"It makes no sense. No sense at all. I am starting to get outrageous as well," he said. "I want to know from Mesquite PD what they don’t understand about the statute.

"They said because no one was living there," Boyette told the senator.

"That’s a bunch of crap," West said.

Featured article

"He spent three days in jail. Now, he’s out walking around," Boyette said.

No legislation language has been proposed just yet.

Other Texas homeowners also testified about their experiences.

Bettencourt said he is calling on Mesquite PD to attend their next meeting to explain why the man was not removed from the home.