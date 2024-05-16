Dallas Weather: Flood Watch issued for North Texas on Thursday

It’s going to be a wet and stormy day in North Texas.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, a complex of storms will roll into the region later this morning into the early afternoon.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

They will bring the risk of high winds and up to quarter-sized hail, especially south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Then behind the main line, there will be more rain. It’s enough for the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for most of North Texas.

Some areas could get between 1 and 3 inches of rain before the evening.

Temperatures will also drop from the 70s into the 60s as the storms roll through. So, it will be a cool but humid afternoon.

Live Radar

Weekend Forecast

Tomorrow the forecast calls for a lot of clouds and maybe brief passing showers and storms, but nothing severe.

The extra clouds will keep the temps down in the low 80s.

The sun will come out and heat things up over the weekend. Highs will climb into the low 90s by Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the heat index could approach 100 in a few spots by the afternoon thanks to south winds and the humidity.