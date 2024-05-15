Family of inmate who died in Tarrant County jail demands release of jailhouse incident video

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office along with the Texas Rangers are investigating recent inmate deaths in the jail.

Anthony Johnson, Jr. is the fifth inmate to die at the Tarrant County jail this year. His family has questions about what happened and why, saying they've been told nothing.

Daryl K. Washington represents the family of 31-year-old Anthony Ray Johnson, Jr., a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who died April 21 in custody at the Tarrant County jail.

"We know the reason why they don’t want to release this video is because it’s going to be a black eye on the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department. We know this," Washington said.

Anthony’s family and their lawyers want the sheriff’s office to release the video of the jailhouse incident that left their son and brother dead.

"Even if we can’t see it, I’m asking that the commissioners court and my attorney see that video," said Jacqualyne Johnson, Anthony’s mother.

A news release after Anthony’s death stated that he refused to leave his cell during a routine check for contraband. A physical altercation with jailers ensued, and he was pepper sprayed.

"We know there was pepper spray that was used," Washington said. "What’s coming back to us is that the manner in which the pepper spray was used was very improper."

The sheriff’s office says Anthony experienced a medical emergency after he was pepper sprayed, and despite life-saving efforts by jail personnel, he died.

"There are too many missteps," said Anthony’s sister, Janelle Johnson. "And I think the missteps happened even before my brother. And with this, everybody has to be held accountable."

Anthony’s family says he suffered from mental health issues, but his mother says he sounded well and stable during a phone call hours before his death.

Anthony was arrested in Saginaw after he was seen with a knife behaving erratically at an intersection. The sheriff’s office says he was booked for drug possession and evading arrest.

Jacqualyne says before that incident, he came to her seeking help from mental health professionals and tried to get him into a psychiatric hospital.

"I took him to Wellbridge on Friday, and they rejected him. They basically said he wasn’t trying to injure himself or anyone else, and so they did not accept him," she said.

"Anthony at this particular time was trying to seek help. But now we’re talking about someone going through a psychosis," said Anthony Johnson, Sr. "And so for me, everyone has dropped the ball."

The family’s attorney says they need answers, beginning with the release of the video.

Neither the sheriff's office nor the Texas Rangers — who are investigating the case — have updated the family or the media.

Washington is also calling for the jailers involved to be identified and held accountable.

"Again, Anthony died. His death we believe was not justified," he said. "We also believe the sheriff has an obligation, not only to the family, but to the public to be transparent."