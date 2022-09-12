Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday.

Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.

Friday was not the first time Ortiz has faced discipline from the Texas Medical Board.

In August, the board announced that Dr. Ortiz's practice would be monitored by another physician after the board found Ortiz "failed to meet the standard of care for a patient during a procedure".

Documents from the board say that in November 2020, Ortiz was performing anesthesia on a patient at the North Garland Surgery Center. The patient required CPR and needed to be transported to receive care.

Ortiz was given an administrative penalty of $3,000.

Dr. Ortiz also faced punishment in October 2018 following a series of domestic violence allegations and animal cruelty.

According to documents from the State Medical Board, Ortiz was arrested in 1995 over accusations of assault causing bodily injury to a spouse. The victim was Ortiz's wife who later divorced him. The pair settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

In September 2005, the board says another female filed an emergency protective order against Ortiz claiming he assaulted her.

In December 2014, Dr. Ortiz was arrested for assault involving domestic violence with a third woman, according to the board. The pair eventually settled for an undisclosed amount of money,

In June 2016, a Collin County jury found Ortiz guilty of cruelty to an animal. Ortiz shot his neighbor's dog in retaliation for helping the third female domestic violence accuser escape him and for testifying against him at a protective order hearing. He was sentenced to 25 days in the Collin County jail and given a $4,000 fine.

The Texas Medical Board says that Baylor Scott and White-Garland suspended Ortiz's clinical privileges for failing to tell the hospital about misdemeanor criminal charges against him.

The board issued a public reprimand and required him to pay a $2,000 penalty and to suspend his privileges for 14 days.

The latest incident with Dr. Ortiz has him under temporary suspension. The suspension will remain in place until the Board takes further action.

A hearing will be held at a future date, unless Ortiz waives that option.