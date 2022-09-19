Dallas doctor accusing of tampering with IV bags due in court for preliminary hearing

A Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags may find out if he’ll stay in jail before his trial.

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. is set to appear at the Earl Cabell Federal Courthouse Monday for his preliminary hearing.

A federal judge is expected to decide whether to keep Ortiz in jail before his trial.

He’s accused of injecting heart-stopping medications into IV bags at the Baylor Scott and White Surgicare Center in North Dallas.

Federal prosecutors said his actions caused cardiac emergencies in 11 patients and killed at least one doctor who worked with him.

The Texas Medical Board has indefinitely suspected the anesthesiologist from practicing.

He faced discipline from the board prior to this case.

In August, the board announced that Dr. Ortiz’s practice would be monitored by another physician after it found Ortiz "failed to meet the standard of care for a patient during a procedure."

Monday’s hearing is set to start at 10 a.m.