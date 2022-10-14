Dallas doctor accused of tainting IV bags to be arraigned on federal charges

article

A Dallas doctor charged with tampering with IV bags at a surgery center will be arraigned Friday on federal charges.

Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. is accused of injecting heart-stopping drugs into IV bags while he was working as an anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White’s Surgicare North Dallas facility.

Prosecutors said that caused 11 patients to have cardiac emergencies between May and August of this year. One of Ortiz’s co-workers, Dr. Melanie Kaspar, died after using one of the tainted bags.

According to the criminal complaint, the incidents began after Dr. Ortiz, who had a history of disciplinary actions against him, told other physicians that the center was trying to "crucify" him. He was reportedly informed that he could face potential discipline because he allegedly "deviated from the standard of care" during a procedure in which a patient required CPR.

Ortiz has been in jail since his arrest on Sept. 14.

Earlier this month, a Dallas County grand jury indicted him on five counts of alteration of drugs.

Friday’s proceeding in federal court is set for 10 a.m.