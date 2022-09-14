Police arrest North Texas doctor at center of IV bag tampering investigation

Less than a week after having his license suspended, Dallas Police arrested a North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags on Wednesday.

Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had his license suspended by the Texas Medical Board on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare".

RELATED: North Texas doctor deemed 'threat to public' has license suspended after patient's death

Dr. Ortiz was a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and one physician's death connected with Ortiz's presence at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.

Baylor Scott and White released a statement to FOX 4 shortly after Ortiz's arrest:

On August 24, immediately upon determining an IV bag had potentially been compromised, Surgicare North Dallas paused all operations and notified the appropriate local and federal authorities. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those we serve. We actively assisted authorities in their investigation and will continue to do so; we also remain focused on communicating with patients.

The Texas Medical Board says Ortiz was seen on surveillance footage depositing single IV bags into a warmer in the hall outside operating rooms. Investigators found when he put a bag in the warmer, a patient would suffer serious complications shortly after.

On June 21, 2022, a fellow physician from the Surgicare facility took one of the IV bags home with her when she was sick to rehydrate. When she inserted the IV at home she almost immediately had a heart attack and died.

RELATED: Surgeries stopped at North Dallas medical center after IV bag is possibly tampered with

Inspection of the IV bags found tiny holes in the plastic wrap around the bags. Tests on the bags found they contained the local anesthetic bupivacaine, but were not labeled as such, according to the board.

RELATED: Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined

In August, the board announced that Dr. Ortiz's practice would be monitored by another physician after the board found Ortiz "failed to meet the standard of care for a patient during a procedure".

Dr. Ortiz also faced punishment in October 2018 following a series of domestic violence allegations and animal cruelty.

Dallas police directed any questions about Ortiz's arrest to the U.S. Attorney's Office.