Fort Worth shooting: Woman shot in stomach near downtown; Suspect at large

The Brief A woman was shot in the abdomen early Friday morning at the Sun Valley Motel near the 1800 block of Jacksboro Highway, northwest of downtown Fort Worth. She was transported to a local hospital, but the extent of her injuries and current condition are currently unknown. The unknown suspect remains at large, and police are actively investigating the shooting.



Police are investigating a shooting at a motel northwest of downtown Fort Worth early Friday where a woman was shot in the stomach.

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers responded to a shooting at the Sun Valley Motel near the 1800 block of Jacksboro Highway at about 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a woman who had been shot in the abdomen by an unknown suspect. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries and her current condition are unknown.

Investigators found that two people were driving around that area, looking for a car that was involved in a drive-by shooting Thursday night. When the two people found the vehicle they were looking for, there was an argument and the victim was shot.

The suspect remains at large and has not been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 News for updates.