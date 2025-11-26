FOX 4 Consumer reporter Steve Noviello gets more than 1,000 product pitches each year. He shares the greatest gifts of the season in his 2025 FOX Holiday Gift Guide.

From toys to tech and more, these gifts are sure to be a hit this holiday season.

Steve's Favorites

These are Steve Noviello's four favorite products from his entire holiday gift guide for the year. Top items include the Samsung Frame TV Pro (a 4K QLED smart TV that turns into artwork when off) and the Beatbot AquaSense 2 robotic pool cleaner with app control and a 4-hour battery. The remaining favorites are the GCI Outdoor Adjustable Rocker camping chair with tension settings and the Sublue Mix Pro Dual Motor Underwater Scooter capable of 4 mph and 131 ft depth.

Top 10 Toys

Steve Noviello's Top 10 Toys for the year emphasize creativity, coding, and emotional learning through play. Featured toys include the My Robotic Pet Coding Chameleon, the Loops Lab Music Creation System, and Emotion Friends 3D figures for exploring feelings. Other notable entries are the MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers, the Disney Stitch Interactive Plush with 100+ sound combinations, and LEGO Wicked Bookends for fans young and old.

Family Game Night

The gift ideas in this category include ten different family games, ranging from fast-paced strategy (Linkx) to trivia (Mind the Gap) and music memory (Hitster). They cater to diverse family needs, including games that bridge age gaps with multi-generational trivia and small, travel-sized options. Suggestions range from competitive party games to brain-teasing puzzles and hilarious action challenges like Beat The Parents and Tortilla Takedown.

Retro Redo

Classic toys like Easy Bake Oven, Rubik's Cube, and Tamagotchi have been revived and modernized for the next generation of kids. The updated toys feature new technology and interactive elements, such as app control, sound effects, and lights. Nostalgic favorites like Stretch Armstrong and Rainbow Brite are also making a return in their original or plush forms.

Gifts for Gamers

This year's top gaming gifts feature major console upgrades, professional-grade accessories, and learning-focused systems. The list is led by the Nintendo Switch 2 (upgraded to 4K/1080p with new magnetic Joy-Con™ 2 controllers) and the Acer Nitro V 16S AI-enhanced gaming laptop. Other highlights include the GoCube (a smart, app-connected Rubik's Cube), a controller-free motion gaming system (NEX Playground), and Arcade Classics counter cabinets.

Gifts for Tweens

These gift ideas focuses on creative, hands-on activities and competitive games perfect for 10 to 12-year-olds who are too old for simple toys but too young for advanced tech. Key gifts include the Ohuhu Alcohol Marker set for art, a Beyblade Xtreme Battle Set, and a "pour & pull" latte art painting kit. Other highlights are the MrBeast Lab Hybrids action figures, a DIY lip gloss kit, and One More?— a fast-paced family listing game.

Tech Gifts

This year's top holiday gadgets span from smart home security to portable entertainment and cutting-edge productivity. Featured tech includes the LOCKLY Visage Facial Recognition Smart Lock, a 4K AI Dash Cam, and the Dell 32 Plus 4k QD-OLED Monitor. Other highlights offer convenience for travel, such as a real-time AI translator and a fast-charging power bank.

Gifts for Guys

These gift ideas for guys focus on practical, unique items for everyone from the sporty to the scholarly man, including outdoor gear, tools, and personal care. Highlights include the BevvyBox (a cooler with a hidden drink dispenser), a portable electronic score tower (ScoreBox 21), and a Hybrid Pizza Oven for outdoor cooking. Other gifts offer convenience and comfort, such as a modular key organizer/multi-tool (Keyport Pivot 2.0), a waterproof hand warmer, and a recordable storybook for distant family members.

Gifts for the Home

Steve Noviello shares his favorite gifts for the home, including premium home goods and family-friendly items for entertaining guests and spending quality time during the holidays. Featured products include the Philips 5500 Automatic Espresso Machine with 20 varieties and SilentBrew technology, and the massive Big Ass Candles with up to 1,000 hours of burn time. Other highlights are the Airthings Renew Air Purifier for better indoor air quality, a Disney Book Advent Calendar for family reading, and OGIO's new hybrid luggage for holiday travel.

They Don't Have This

Know someone who has everything? This list of gift ideas offers high-end, novelty, and innovative gifts designed for users who are traditionally "hard to shop for." Key products include the LECTRIC XP4 foldable eBike with new hydraulic brakes for $999, and the eufy Robot Lawn Mower which uses Vision Full-Self Driving (V-FSD) without boundary wires. Other unique options are a personalized, LEGO-compatible mini-figure (Brick - You), an inflatable 120" outdoor movie theater kit, and the AWOL Vision Ultra-Short-Throw 4K Projector.

