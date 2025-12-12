4 teens charged in murder of 17-year-old at Burleson park

article

The Brief Four teenagers are in custody facing murder and robbery charges following a fatal shooting Sunday night at Bailey Lake in Burleson. Police identified the deceased victim as 17-year-old Keighan Robert Crist, who was found shot in his vehicle during what investigators believe was a drug deal. A total of four suspects, including 17-year-old Wyatt Lynn Jacobs, are being held in the Johnson County Jail with bonds as high as $1.25 million.



Burleson police responded to reports of gunfire at 11:33 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, in the parking lot of Bailey Lake. Upon arrival, officers found Crist unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators believe the shooting occurred during a drug deal involving three suspects.

Police quickly identified 17-year-old Wyatt Lynn Jacobs as a suspect. Officers located Jacobs parked in a residential driveway in Burleson shortly after the shooting. During an interview with detectives, Jacobs reportedly provided a statement admitting to his involvement.

Jacobs was arrested Sunday on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center on Monday with a combined bond set at $1.2 million.

On Friday, Burleson police announced the arrests of three additional suspects:

Joel Fabian Garcia , of Fort Worth, is charged with murder and aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $1.25 million.

Julio Adan Duarte , of Burleson, is charged with murder and aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $1.25 million.

Gustavo Gil Jr., of Alvarado, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 11, and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. His bond has not yet been set.

All four suspects are currently held at the Johnson County Jail.

No further information has been released regarding the shooting at this time.