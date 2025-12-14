Expand / Collapse search

Dallas man charged with murder after South Dallas shooting

Published  December 14, 2025 2:39pm CST
South Dallas
Shakuri Reece, 23 (Source: Dallas County Jail)

The Brief

    • A 23-year-old man, Shakuri Reece, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting in South Dallas.
    • Reece is suspected of killing 39-year-old Antwan Bell, who was found dead inside a car on Meyers Street Thursday afternoon.
    • The suspect was taken to the Dallas County Jail; the police investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

DALLAS - A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in South Dallas.

South Dallas fatal shooting

The backstory:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Meyers Street at approximately 3:00 p.m. on December 11, 2025. Upon arrival, officers found 39-year-old Antwan Bell dead inside a car at the location.

Further investigation by detectives led to the identification of Shakuri Reece as a suspect.

Reece was subsequently arrested and taken to Dallas County Jail, where he was charged with murder. His bond has been set at $15,000, but has been placed on an agency hold.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective F. Silva at 214-608-2832 or via email at fernando.silva@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Jail.

South DallasCrime and Public Safety