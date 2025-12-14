Dallas man charged with murder after South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in South Dallas.
South Dallas fatal shooting
The backstory:
Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Meyers Street at approximately 3:00 p.m. on December 11, 2025. Upon arrival, officers found 39-year-old Antwan Bell dead inside a car at the location.
Further investigation by detectives led to the identification of Shakuri Reece as a suspect.
Reece was subsequently arrested and taken to Dallas County Jail, where he was charged with murder. His bond has been set at $15,000, but has been placed on an agency hold.
The investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective F. Silva at 214-608-2832 or via email at fernando.silva@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Jail.