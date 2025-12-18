Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Frisco murder

article

The Brief Kerrico Carr, 44, was sentenced to life without parole for the 2017 cold case capital murder of a man in a Frisco neighborhood. The case was cracked in 2023 after new detectives linked Carr to the scene via jailhouse recordings, cellphone records, and the getaway driver's testimony. The Collin County District Attorney’s Office didn't share any information about the victim in the case.



A 44-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in a cold case murder that happened in Frisco in 2017.

Guilty Verdict & Life Sentence

What we know:

According to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Kerrico Carr was recently found guilty of capital murder and automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence from a recorded jail call in which Carr admitted he had gone to the crime scene on the day of the murder to collect money from the victim.

Cellphone records and witness statements also placed him at the scene. And a second suspect told jurors that Carr was the one who pulled the trigger.

What they're saying:

"Violent criminals should know that there is no statute of limitations for murder, and police and prosecutors never forget. This conviction brings delayed justice to a grieving family and ensures a violent murderer will never be free to walk our streets again," District Attorney Greg Willis said after the sentencing.

Frisco Cold Case Murder

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened in a Frisco neighborhood on June 30, 2017.

Witnesses reported seeing two men arrive in a grayish-brown van. They approached the victim’s car parked outside his house.

When the victim saw the men, he took off running between the houses. A masked man who was a passenger in the van chased the victim and shot him in the back, killing him. Both suspects then fled the scene in the van.

Dig deeper:

The victim’s girlfriend and family members told detectives he owed money to Carr, who had been sending him threatening messages.

Police ended up arresting a different man, who was later released because detectives determined he was not involved. The case went cold after that.

In 2023, a new set of detectives began investigating the case and turned their attention back to Carr.

They were able to find the suspected driver of the van, who allegedly admitted to being at the crime scene and was willing to testify that Carr was the one who fired the fatal shot.

Carr was already in prison in Arkansas serving time for conspiracy to commit identity theft.

What we don't know:

The Collin County DA’s Office didn’t release any information about the victim.