Keller resident wins $1 million in Powerball drawing

The Brief A resident of Keller, Texas, won a $1 million prize in the Dec. 6 Powerball drawing with a ticket purchased at a Shell station in Fort Worth. While the local winner matched five numbers, the lack of a grand-prize winner has caused the Powerball jackpot to climb to an estimated $1.5 billion. The next drawing for the record-breaking jackpot is set for Saturday, Dec. 20, at 10:59 p.m. EST.



A Keller resident claimed a $1 million prize from the Dec. 6 Powerball drawing, the Texas Lottery announced this week. The winning ticket was purchased at Crossroad Shell, located at 3605 Western Center Blvd. in Fort Worth. Following Texas law, the winner elected to remain anonymous.

What we know:

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn but missed the red Powerball number. Because no player matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night drawing, the Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.5 billion.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 20, at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Featured article

How to play Powerball

Dig deeper:

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, and the game is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. While the jackpot is life-changing, the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. Players can also watch the drawing via livestream on the official Powerball website.