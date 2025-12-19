Helicopter crashes near training field in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A small helicopter crashed in Fort Worth on Friday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Greenbelt Road in Fort Worth.
Images from SKY 4 showed a damaged small helicopter on its side near the Bell Helicopter training field.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on how many people were in the chopper or if anyone was hurt.
The cause of the crash is also unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from incident reports and the SKY 4 helicopter.