Helicopter crashes near training field in Fort Worth

A small helicopter crashed in Fort Worth on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Greenbelt Road in Fort Worth.

Images from SKY 4 showed a damaged small helicopter on its side near the Bell Helicopter training field.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on how many people were in the chopper or if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.