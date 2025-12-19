Dallas crash: Pedestrian among 3 hospitalized after Harry Hines Blvd collision

article

The Brief Two cars crashed at the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Moody Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The force of the impact caused one vehicle to veer off and strike a pedestrian standing near the intersection. Three people in total were hospitalized, including the pedestrian.



A pedestrian and two others were hospitalized Thursday evening following a multi-vehicle collision in the Victory Park area, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a major crash near the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Moody Street around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that two vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to strike a pedestrian who was standing nearby.

First responders transported the pedestrian to a local hospital. Their current condition has not been released. Officials confirmed that at least two other individuals involved in the crash were also hospitalized.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the other two victims were drivers or passengers in the vehicles involved. Police have not released the identities of anyone involved, and the cause of the initial collision remains under investigation.