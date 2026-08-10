Suspect arrested in Mexico after woman killed, 2 children injured in Lake Highlands

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The Brief A 35-year-old woman, Daisy Moctezuma, was stabbed to death and two minors were assaulted during a Sunday morning home disturbance in Lake Highlands. Jesus Leal Huerta was taken into custody in Mexico Sunday evening and faces murder and injury to a child charges pending extradition back to Dallas. The current medical conditions of the two injured minors have not been released as the homicide investigation remains ongoing.



A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death and two children were injured during a Sunday morning home disturbance in Lake Highlands, leading to the arrest of a suspect in Mexico later that evening, authorities said.

Lake Highlands fatal stabbing

What we know:

Dallas police responded at 6:38 a.m. Aug. 9 to an emergency call in the 8300 block of Skillman Street.

According to a preliminary investigation, Jesus Leal Huerta entered a home, assaulted two minors, and stabbed 35-year-old Daisy Moctezuma. First responders declared Moctezuma dead at the scene.

The conditions of the two minors were not immediately released.

Suspect arrested in Mexico

Leal Huerta was taken into custody in Mexico on Sunday evening and is awaiting extradition back to Dallas County. Authorities said he will face charges of murder and injury to a child, with additional charges possible as the investigation progresses.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing under case number 116314-2026.

Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact Detective A. Joslin at 214-671-4095 or via email at adam.joslin@dallaspolice.gov.