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Plano ISD principal’s job under fire following teacher’s arrest

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Plano
Published August 13, 2026 3:39 PM CDT
Published August 13, 2026 3:39 PM CDT
Plano ISD principal faces potential job loss over child abuse claims
Plano ISD principal faces potential job loss over child abuse claims

Plano ISD principal faces potential job loss over child abuse claims

Plano ISD Brinker Elementary Principal Jennifer King faces termination following the arrest of a former teacher on child sexual abuse charges and lawsuits alleging ignored warnings.

The Brief

    • Plano ISD placed Brinker Elementary Principal Jennifer King on leave, and board members will meet Thursday night to discuss her employment.
    • A civil lawsuit claims King received at least one report of teacher Paul Campbell inappropriately touching a student but failed to investigate or notify law enforcement.
    • Former teacher Paul Campbell is jailed on sexual abuse and indecency charges involving multiple students, though King faces no criminal charges.

PLANO, Texas - A Plano principal’s job is on the line after a teacher in her school was arrested and accused of sexually abusing multiple students.

Plano ISD Child Sex Abuse Investigation

What's new:

The Plano Independent School District placed Brinker Elementary School Principal Jennifer King on leave last month.

A lawsuit accuses her of failing to report allegations against former second grade teacher Paul Campbell. 

The suit states King received at least one report of Campbell touching a student inappropriately but she did not investigate, did not tell law enforcement, and did not report anything to the Texas Education Agency.

Related

Plano ISD teacher sexual abuse lawsuit alleges school district ignored previous reports
article

Plano ISD teacher sexual abuse lawsuit alleges school district ignored previous reports

The parents of an 8-year-old girl have filed a gross negligence lawsuit against Plano ISD, Brinker Elementary's principal, and former teacher Paul Campbell, claiming officials failed to report prior sexual abuse allegations to authorities.

Campbell is currently in the Collin County jail charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child and three counts of indecency with a child.

Although King is a defendant in the civil lawsuit, she is not facing any criminal charges.

What's next:

On Thursday night, school board members will meet to discuss King’s future employment.

Paul Campbell Arrested

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lawsuit filed against Plano ISD after teacher arrested
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lawsuit filed against Plano ISD after teacher arrested

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lawsuit filed against Plano ISD after teacher arrested

Plano ISD is being sued by a family who alleges the district did nothing to stop Paul Campbell's alleged child sex crimes despite being notified before Campbell's arrest. FOX 4's Peyton Yager has more.

The backstory:

Campbell was first arrested on July 8 and charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the longtime Brinker Elementary School teacher sexually abused one of his second-grade students on the school’s campus over the past school year.

The 8-year-old girl told her parents over the Fourth of July weekend that Campbell touched her between her legs when she visited his desk to ask a question. 

She said it happened throughout the year. Campbell would run her through her clothing while answering her question. She said that her friend, and possibly other female classmates, had experienced the same thing. She never saw it happen to any male classmates.

Police have since obtained three new warrants for the 64-year-old on charges of indecency with a child. 

Related

Plano teacher facing 3 additional charges for indecency with a child
article

Plano teacher facing 3 additional charges for indecency with a child

The former Plano ISD elementary school teacher who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually abusing students is now facing three additional charges.

Investigators said because of the courage of the first victim, two other victims came forward with similar stories. Then, a fourth student who had been in Campbell’s class two years ago told investigators that he touched her inappropriately while she was sitting on his lap.

Investigators also say additional students have come forward, but no additional charges have been filed.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Plano ISD school board agenda, a lawsuit that names Brinker Elementary School Principal Jennifer King, and past news coverage.

PlanoEducationCrime and Public Safety