Perseid meteor shower peaks overnight in North Texas as hot, dry weather continues

The Brief North Texas skywatchers can expect optimal viewing conditions overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A new moon and clear skies will maximize visibility, with the best viewing between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. away from city lights. The celestial display comes as North Texas faces high temperatures over 100°F and elevated fire danger due to dry, gusty conditions.



Skywatchers in North Texas are in for prime viewing conditions as the annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight

What we know:

Clear skies and a dark moon phase will provide ideal conditions across the region, with peak activity expected between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday. Unlike last year, when a bright moon obscured fainter meteors, this year’s shower coincides with a new moon, leaving skies mostly dark and cloud-free.

Isolated meteors were already reported early Wednesday morning, but we expect the frequency of "shooting stars" to increase significantly during the overnight peak. Viewers looking toward the northeast, about 40 degrees above the Perseus constellation, will have the best opportunity to spot the display. We recommend moving away from city lights and light pollution to maximize visibility.

Triple-digit heat and fire risk persist

Timeline:

The meteor shower provides a brief celestial distraction from an unrelenting heat wave across the region. High pressure remains firmly parked over Texas, pushing afternoon temperatures above 100 degrees for most of North Texas, with a forecast high of 101 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Breezy conditions and a drier air mass have kept official heat advisory criteria just below thresholds set by the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. However, prolonged exposure to the triple-digit temperatures remains hazardous.

The combination of low humidity, persistent gusty winds, and nearly 30 consecutive days without rain has also elevated fire danger across the area. Dry, stressed vegetation means even small sparks could spread rapidly over the next 72 hours.

Morning lows will hover near 80 degrees, with temperatures rapidly climbing back into the triple digits through the remainder of the week as the stagnant weather pattern persists.

7-Day forecast