Murder warrant issued for Plano husband initially arrested for abuse of corpse

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The Brief A 37-year-old North Texas man was arrested on murder and abuse of a corpse charges after his wife was found dead in their Plano home. Officers discovered the body of 34-year-old Alaina Bigoni during a Wednesday morning welfare check regarding potential family violence. Jake O’Brien Bigoni is currently held without bond in the Collin County Jail as police continue their investigation.



A 37-year-old North Texas man is being held in the Collin County Jail on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse following the death of his wife inside their Plano home.

Abuse of a corpse, murder charges

What we know:

Jake O’Brien Bigoni was booked Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of murder and a state jail felony charge of abuse of a corpse without legal authority, according to county jail records.

The arrest follows an investigation that began Wednesday morning at 10:23 a.m. when Plano police officers responded to a welfare concern regarding potential family violence in the 4700 block of Charles Place. A caller had requested assistance after being unable to reach 34-year-old Alaina Alexandra Bigoni.

Upon entering the home, officers found Alaina Bigoni dead.

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Her husband was arrested at the scene and initially taken to the Plano City Jail on the corpse abuse charge before Plano Police Department detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder on Thursday.

What's next:

Bigoni is being held without bond on the local warrants served by the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 4 News has requested the arrest affidavit.

The case remains under investigation by the Plano Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit.