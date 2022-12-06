Aaron Dean Trial Day Two: Fort Worth police officer who responded with Dean takes the stand

Testimony got underway at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean for the killing of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.

If convicted of murder Dean could face between 5 and 99 years in prison.

ATATIANA JEFFERSON COVERAGE

Day Two

Day 2 in court began by playing video of Atatiana Jefferson's nephew's interview with police following the shooting in 2019.

Zion Carr testified in the first day of the trial, and defense argued his description of the events on the stand was different from what the then 8-year-old said happened in his interview.

Fort Worth police officer Carol Darch then took the stand. She was in the backyard with Aaron Dean on the night of the shooting.

Fort Worth police officer Carol Darch

Judge George Gallagher said the trial is expected to go from 9 a.m. to around 5 p.m.

Previous Trial Coverage

On Monday both the prosecution and defense gave emotional opening statements.

Prosecutor Ashley Deener laid out the state's case with emotion, giving an overview leading up to the single shot that killed Atatiana Jefferson.

"You are going to hear that this was an absolute intentional act, an unjustifiable act that never should've happened," said prosecutor Deener.

Defense attorney Miles Brisette encouraged jurors to focus on the information Dean had upon his arrival, saying the former officer followed his training.

"Signal 56 is an open structure. You go to that in the book, it says treat it like a silent alarm. Burglary of a building," said Brisette. "As soon as Aaron enters the backyard he sees a silhouette in the window. Aaron sees that silhouette in the window and that silhouette has a firearm."

The first witness called to testify in the trial was Atatiana Jefferson's 11-year-old nephew Zion Carr.

Under cross-examination he showed the jury how his aunt held the gun, saying she did not point the gun at Dean.

Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Timeline

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother's house.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

If you have issues viewing the timeline click here.