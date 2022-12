Aaron Dean Trial: Jury deliberations enter second day in former Fort Worth officer's murder trial

After a night in a hotel the jury in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean are continuing to deliberate for a second straight day.

Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson inside of her mother's home on Oct. 12, 2019 while responding to an open structure call.

On Monday, Judge George Gallagher told the jurors there are three options: not guilty, guilty of murder or guilty of manslaughter.

Any decision by the jury must be unanimous.

Jurors started deliberations around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they continued until 7 p.m. before being sequestered.

If Dean is convicted of murder he faces a possible sentence anywhere from five to 99 years in prison.

Trial Key Moments

Aaron Dean the stand

There was no bigger moment in the trial than when Dean himself took the stand in his own defense.

Dean told the jury he thought the house was burglarized and claims he found himself staring down the barrel of a gun.

Prosecutors worked to break down his version of events. He admitted some of his decisions were "bad police work." He also admitted he did not announce he saw a gun before he fired and failed to tell his partner he saw a gun when they went into the home.

Atatiana Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr, changes his story

Zion Carr, Atatiana Jefferson's nephew who was there on the night of the shooting, was the first witness called to the stand by prosecutors.

Carr, who was 8 years old at the time of the shooting, struggled with some details and testified he doesn't remember hearing the gunshot, only seeing his aunt fall to the floor.

Under cross-examination, he showed the jury how his aunt held the gun.

He said she held the gun at her side and did not point the gun at Dean.

The defense argued Carr changed his testimony from what he told investigators just hours after the shooting.

The defense brought up his testimony during closing arguments.

"You could tell he was under a lot of pressure and a lot of time had passed. So Zion succumbed to the pressure and testified differently from the truth," attorney Bob Gil said.

Dean's partner, Officer Carol Darch, takes the stand

Fort Worth police officer Carol Darch responded to the open structure call with Dean on the night of the shooting.

Intense, extensive body camera video from Dean was played in court showing Dean and Officer Darch along the perimeter of Atatiana Jefferson's mother's home. Dean entered the backyard first and fired a single shot through the window striking Jefferson in the chest.

The officer testified that things she saw inside the home while approaching led her to believe a crime had been committed.

Darch said she never saw Jefferson's gun and Dean never announced to her that she had one.

"The only thing I could see was eyes really. I couldn’t make out if it was a male or female. I just saw someone in the window, and I saw their eyes," Darch said.

Closing Arguments

The prosecution and defense gave passionate closing arguments on Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors Dale Smith and Ashley Deener urged jurors to find Dean guilty of murder for killing Jefferson.

"He’s the one who ended Atatiana Jefferson’s life and he’s the reason we are here. This is a matter of accountability. Tragedy, an accident? That’s spilling your milk at breakfast. This is murder. Someone lost her life. Atatiana is no longer here through no fault of her own," Smith said.

"Atatiana Jefferson didn’t commit any criminal act by walking up to the window with her gun thinking someone was outside," Deener added. "It’s what many of us would do if we were in our house in the middle of the night in the back bedroom and we hear somebody outside," Deener argued.

"He’s supposed to be testifying in his own defense and he’s cracking jokes on the witness stand, 'I guess I should’ve just stayed home that night.' Well Atatiana was home and she’s no longer here because of what he did. The choices he made," Smith said.

The defense urged jurors to believe the initial interview with Zion Carr, Jefferson’s then 8-year-old nephew, when he told a forensic examiner that Jefferson pointed her gun at the window, which was contrary to his courtroom testimony.

"She had those rights up until the point she pointed a firearm at a Fort Worth police officer. We never, under the law, ever have the right to point a firearm at a uniformed police officer. The rights stop there," defense attorney Bob Gil said. "You’ll recall during jury selection we asked you, does an officer have to wait until he’s dead to exercise his right of self-defense? Of course not! That’s the whole reason we have a law of self-defense, is to defend ourselves, to make sure no one uses a deadly weapon on us. To save our own lives."

Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Timeline

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother's house.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

If you have issues viewing the timeline click here.