Aaron Dean Trial: How long, if at all, will the former Fort Worth officer spend behind bars?

Aaron Dean was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson, on Friday the punishment phase for Former Fort Worth police officer begins.

Under the Texas Penal Code the penalty for manslaughter is between two and 20 years in prison along with a fine of up to $10,000.

There are some circumstances in which a person convicted of manslaughter could receive probation.

In the punishment phase both the prosecution and defense will make opening and closing statements and can call witnesses.

Judge George Gallagher says court will begin around 8:30 Friday morning.

Former Dallas County DA Russell Wilson says we should expect to hear from more witnesses describing Dean’s character and experience as an officer as well as the life and loss of Jefferson.

"I expect the debate, if you will, regarding the appropriate sentence to be nearly as intense as the trial," he said.

Wilson says it’s hard to predict, but it’s certainly possible that the jury could make a decision by Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, jurors found former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter, but not murder in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.

Dean showed no obvious reaction as the verdict was read.

Atatiana Jefferson's family did not show any emotion either, though her siblings did leave the courtroom immediately.

Outside the courtroom, emotions ran high.

Several in the crowd said they felt a manslaughter conviction was not good enough. They felt Dean should have been found guilty of murder.

Some others were relieved, saying they are happy it was not a complete acquittal.

The former officer’s defense team argued that Dean acted in self-defense when he shot Jefferson through a window in the early morning hours of Oct. 12, 2019.

Aaron Dean's new mugshot taken Dec. 15, 2022.

Dean's team claimed the officer was justified in shooting Jefferson because she allegedly pointed a gun at him while he was responding to an open structure call at Jefferson’s mother’s home in Fort Worth.

Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Timeline

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother's house.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

