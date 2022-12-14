Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Aaron Dean Trial: Jurors begin deliberating in ex-Fort Worth officer's murder trial

By
Published 
Updated 11:27AM
Atatiana Jefferson
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - Attorneys gave closing arguments Wednesday morning in the Aaron Dean murder trial. Now, jurors must decide his fate.

Dean is facing a murder charge for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson inside her mother's home in October 2019.

The morning started with Judge George Gallagher reading instructions followed by the closing arguments for the prosecution and defense.

Prosecutor asks jurors to hold ex-officer accountable in closing arguments.

Watch the state's full closing arguments in the trial for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, who is accused of murdering Atatiana Jefferson. Prosecutors argued self-defense only applies if someone reasonably believes the deadly force is immediately necessary to protect against the other person's unlawful deadly force. "What has been unlawful about what Atatiana did?"

Defense calls Atatiana Jefferson's death a tragedy, not a crime in closing arguments

Watch the defense's full closing arguments in the trial for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean. Dean's defense attorney argues that while Atatiana Jefferson had the right to self-defense in her own home, Dean also had the right to defend himself and his partner.

Prosecutor argues 'this is murder' during closing arguments (Part 2)

Watch the full second part of the state's closing arguments. Prosecutors argue the forensic evidence proves Atatiana Jefferson was bent over and not standing up straight when she was shot. They claim her gun was down and not pointed at Aaron Dean. "This is murder."

The jury was dismissed to begin deliberations around 11:30 a.m.

If convicted of murder, Dean faces a possible sentence anywhere from five to 99 years in prison.

FOX 4 will have gavel-to-gavel coverage on fox4news.com and our YouTube page, plus live updates from the courtroom throughout the day.

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here.

Previous Coverage

Aaron Dean Trial: Day 5 Recap - Expert witnesses give opinions on how the case was handled

Closing arguments in the murder trial of the former Fort Worth police officer are expected to begin on Wednesday morning.

The defense rested its case late Tuesday morning after presenting a total of three witnesses. 

The final witness was Dr. Jay Coons a use-of-force expert.  He summarized that Dean and his partner acted appropriately with regard to their police training and under the circumstances in the moments leading up to Jefferson’s fatal shooting.

After the defense rested, prosecutors called a rebuttal witness, Jonathyn Priest. He’s a forensic expert on officer-involved shootings. He testified the officers should have announced themselves at the open front door or called for backup and waited.

Aaron Dean Trial: Day 4 Recap - Former Fort Worth officer takes the stand

Aaron Dean took the stand in his own defense on Monday. He faced questions from his legal team and prosecutors about what happened on the night Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed.

The most interesting day of the trial was Monday when Dean himself took the stand in his own defense.

When asked why he waived his Fifth Amendment rights Dean said, "This jury needs to hear from me, and hear the truth." 

Dean told the jury he thought the house was burglarized and claims he found himself staring down the barrel of a gun. 

Prosecutors worked to break down his version of events. He admitted some of his decisions were "bad police work." He also admitted he did not announce he saw a gun before he fired and failed to tell his partner he saw a gun when they went into the home.

Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Timeline

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother's house.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

If you have issues viewing the timeline click here.