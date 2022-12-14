Aaron Dean Trial: Jurors begin deliberating in ex-Fort Worth officer's murder trial

Attorneys gave closing arguments Wednesday morning in the Aaron Dean murder trial. Now, jurors must decide his fate.

Dean is facing a murder charge for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson inside her mother's home in October 2019.

The morning started with Judge George Gallagher reading instructions followed by the closing arguments for the prosecution and defense.

The jury was dismissed to begin deliberations around 11:30 a.m.

If convicted of murder, Dean faces a possible sentence anywhere from five to 99 years in prison.

The defense rested its case late Tuesday morning after presenting a total of three witnesses.

The final witness was Dr. Jay Coons a use-of-force expert. He summarized that Dean and his partner acted appropriately with regard to their police training and under the circumstances in the moments leading up to Jefferson’s fatal shooting.

After the defense rested, prosecutors called a rebuttal witness, Jonathyn Priest. He’s a forensic expert on officer-involved shootings. He testified the officers should have announced themselves at the open front door or called for backup and waited.

The most interesting day of the trial was Monday when Dean himself took the stand in his own defense.

When asked why he waived his Fifth Amendment rights Dean said, "This jury needs to hear from me, and hear the truth."

Dean told the jury he thought the house was burglarized and claims he found himself staring down the barrel of a gun.

Prosecutors worked to break down his version of events. He admitted some of his decisions were "bad police work." He also admitted he did not announce he saw a gun before he fired and failed to tell his partner he saw a gun when they went into the home.

Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Timeline

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother's house.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

