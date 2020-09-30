Supreme Court rejects request to remove Tinslee Lewis from life support
Cook's Children Medical Center says ongoing treatments for 23-month old Tinslee Lewis are not helping her condition and cause unnecessary suffering.
Cook Children's Hospital describes baby Tinslee Lewis' worsening condition
Affidavits filed Tuesday with the Texas Supreme Court contain perhaps the hospital’s most graphic description of what it calls the 1-year old’s “worsening condition.”
North Texas court says baby Tinslee will stay on life support, pending trial
A Texas appeals court ruled Friday that a hospital must keep a 17-month-old girl on life support pending a trial addressing the merits of the law doctors invoked to withdraw life-sustaining treatment.
Cook Children's argues out-of-state doctor performing surgery on baby Tinslee would be illegal
A doctor from outside of the state wants to perform an invasive procedure on a little girl who remains on life support at Cook Children's in Fort Worth.
Baby Tinslee’s family finds Michigan doctor willing to treat her
A little girl on life support at Cook Children’s Hospital for more than a year now has a new doctor.
Tinslee Lewis remains on life support as her family awaits a ruling in their legal battle
More than three months after the latest arguments in the legal appeal involving her care, 1-year-old Tinslee Lewis remains on life support at Cook Children’s Hospital.
No timetable for appeals court justices to rule in legal fight over North Texas baby on life support
The legal battle over the care of a terminally ill baby on life support was back in court Tuesday.
Tarrant County judge removed from baby life support dispute case
A judge who signed a restraining order preventing a Fort Worth hospital from removing a child from life support will have to recuse himself from the case.