Supreme Court rejects request to remove Tinslee Lewis from life support

The Supreme Court has rejected a hospital's request to remove a toddler from life support in Fort Worth.

Cook's Children Medical Center says ongoing treatments for 23-month old Tinslee Lewis are not helping her condition and cause unnecessary suffering.

Tinslee's mother and attorneys have tried since early 2020 to find another hospital willing to care for her. Those efforts have not been successful.

The case now returns to a lower court for a final ruling.

