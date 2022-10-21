Grillo wins in 2nd playoff hole at Colonial in Fort Worth after blowing lead
Emiliano Grillo made a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole at Colonial in Fort Worth to get his first PGA Tour victory.
Stricker wins Senior PGA in playoff over Harrington in Frisco
Steve Stricker beat Padraig Harrington on the first hole of a playoff in the Senior PGA Championship in Frisco on Sunday.
Schnek, Hall tied for Colonial lead after 3 rounds as both seek 1st PGA Tour win
Adam Schenk closed out a 3-under 67 with a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Saturday to match PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall for the lead at 10 under after three rounds at the Colonial.
PGA hosts first major tournament at new Frisco golf course
It should be a great weekend for golf and some of the best senior golfers in the world are taking part in a major championship in Frisco. It's the first of many tournaments scheduled at the new PGA Frisco campus.
PGA Frisco prepares to host first golf tournament
The greens a looking good a month before the first major tournament at the new PGA of America headquarters in Frisco
Hometown favorites Spieth, Scheffler tee off in Charles Schwab Challenge
Two of the most popular North Texas golfers are hoping to win the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.
PGA Championship star Michael Block to play at the Colonial this weekend
The "Block Party" is on the move to Fort Worth this weekend. Club pro Michael Block broke down in tears when he received a sponsor-exemption to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.
Jason Day gets 1st win in 5 years at Byron Nelson; Scheffler finishes 3 back
Jason Day won his first PGA Tour event in five years Sunday, shooting 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Jordan Spieth to miss Byron Nelson
Dallas native Jordan Spieth called the tournament one of the highlights of his year in a social media post announcing his withdrawl.
Tony Romo wins celebrity golf tournament in Irving
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won the celebrity portion of the 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic golf tournament in Irving.
Tiger Woods-designed mini-golf course coming to The Colony
A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says Florida-based company PopStroke is planning to open a new location at Grandscape.
Plano's Will Zalatoris to miss rest of PGA Tour season with back injury
“Playing and living in pain is not fun. I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall," Zalatoris wrote after undergoing back surgery over the weekend.
What Highland Park's Scottie Scheffler has on the menu for The Masters Champions Dinner
As reigning Masters champion Highland Park's Scottie Scheffler gets to set the menu for the Masters Champions Dinner this year. The menu has a distinct Texas flare.
Scheffler turns in masterpiece at Sawgrass to win Players
Scottie Scheffler ran off five straight birdies in the middle of his round, built a six-shot lead and left all the drama to everyone else on his way to a 3-under 69 to win the richest prize on the PGA Tour
Richardson golfer, ranked No. 1 in country, looks to do something that hasn't happened since Jordan Spieth
JJ Pearce High School senior Preston Stout is making a big impact in the golf world and this year he could tie a record set by his idol, Jordan Spieth.
East Oak Cliff golf course to host nationally televised golf tournament in 2023
The Southwest Airlines showcase at Cedar Crest is one of the many new things happening there, including a recent half-million-dollar beautification project funded through private donations.
Dallas man who runs PGA Memes account donates $1M to Children's Medical Center
The Dallas man who founded the popular PGA Memes social media accounts donated a million dollars to help expand Children's Medical Center Plano.
Historic Cedar Crest golf course reopens on Monday
The course, which was the home of the 1927 PGA Championship, was closed for the past three months to renovate and improve the quality of the course's greens.
Scheffler awarded PGA Tour player of the year before Texas/Alabama game
He became the first player since the awards began in 1990 to win player of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, rookie of the year on the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour player of the year, all in a span of four seasons.
Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis
Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff.