Dallas native Scottie Scheffler makes history with PGA Championship victory

article

The Brief Dallas's Scottie Scheffler triumphed at the PGA Championship, securing his third major title. The world's No. 1 golfer won by five strokes, joining legends like Nicklaus and Woods with 15+ PGA Tour wins and three majors before age 29. Remarkably, this victory comes just over a year after Scheffler's arrest in Louisville before the PGA Championship in 2024.



Dallas native Scottie Scheffler wins the PGA Championship.

Scheffler achieved world’s No. 1 ranking golfer in 2022 and continues to add to a historical career after capturing his third career major at Quail Hollow Club.

Scheffler posted an even-par 71 in Sunday's final round but increased his lead dramatically over the course of the day as other contenders failed to close the gap.

Scheffler faced some early setbacks, carding bogeys on a couple of holes in the initial stretch, allowing the chasing pack to momentarily close the gap.

However, displaying the resilience that has defined his recent dominance, Scheffler regrouped impressively on the back nine. He regained his composure and began to find his rhythm, stringing together crucial birdies, notably on holes 10, 14, and 15. This strong finish allowed him to pull away from the field and secure a historical five-stroke victory.

History at the age of 28

Scheffler won the 107th PGA Championship in a historical manner after a five-stroke victory over his competition. The Texas alum joins Seve Ballesteros as the only golfer in the past 100 years to win each of his first three majors by more than three strokes.

This marks the 15th PGA Tour victory for Scheffler, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win 15 times on tour and capture three majors before the age of 29.

Today's victory at the PGA Championship is Scottie Scheffler's first major championship win that wasn't the Masters. His previous two major victories were at the Masters Tournament in 2022 and 2024. This PGA Championship win marks his third major title overall and his first at a major other than the Masters.

PGA Tour Wins

2024-2025

PGA Championship

CJ Cup Byron Nelson

2023-2024

PGA Tour Player of the Year

Hero World Challenge

Tour Championship

Travelers Championship

The Memorial Tournament

RBC Heritage

Masters Tournament

THE PLAYERS Championship

Arnold Palmer Invitational

2022-2023

PGA Tour Player of the Year

THE PLAYERS Championship

WM Phoenix Open

2021-2022

PGA Tour Player of the Year

Masters Tournament

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Arnold Palmer Invitational

WM Phoenix Open

Scheffler was also a 2024 Paris Golf Medalist for Team USA, alongside Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

366 days after arrest

In just one year and one day, Scheffler went from being in handcuffs in the back of a squad car to adding the Wanamaker Trophy to his two Masters green jackets.

Featured article