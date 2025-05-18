Dallas native Scottie Scheffler makes history with PGA Championship victory
Dallas native Scottie Scheffler wins the PGA Championship.
Scheffler achieved world’s No. 1 ranking golfer in 2022 and continues to add to a historical career after capturing his third career major at Quail Hollow Club.
Scheffler posted an even-par 71 in Sunday's final round but increased his lead dramatically over the course of the day as other contenders failed to close the gap.
Scheffler faced some early setbacks, carding bogeys on a couple of holes in the initial stretch, allowing the chasing pack to momentarily close the gap.
However, displaying the resilience that has defined his recent dominance, Scheffler regrouped impressively on the back nine. He regained his composure and began to find his rhythm, stringing together crucial birdies, notably on holes 10, 14, and 15. This strong finish allowed him to pull away from the field and secure a historical five-stroke victory.
History at the age of 28
Scheffler won the 107th PGA Championship in a historical manner after a five-stroke victory over his competition. The Texas alum joins Seve Ballesteros as the only golfer in the past 100 years to win each of his first three majors by more than three strokes.
This marks the 15th PGA Tour victory for Scheffler, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win 15 times on tour and capture three majors before the age of 29.
Today's victory at the PGA Championship is Scottie Scheffler's first major championship win that wasn't the Masters. His previous two major victories were at the Masters Tournament in 2022 and 2024. This PGA Championship win marks his third major title overall and his first at a major other than the Masters.
PGA Tour Wins
2024-2025
- PGA Championship
- CJ Cup Byron Nelson
2023-2024
- PGA Tour Player of the Year
- Hero World Challenge
- Tour Championship
- Travelers Championship
- The Memorial Tournament
- RBC Heritage
- Masters Tournament
- THE PLAYERS Championship
- Arnold Palmer Invitational
2022-2023
- PGA Tour Player of the Year
- THE PLAYERS Championship
- WM Phoenix Open
2021-2022
- PGA Tour Player of the Year
- Masters Tournament
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Arnold Palmer Invitational
- WM Phoenix Open
Scheffler was also a 2024 Paris Golf Medalist for Team USA, alongside Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.
366 days after arrest
In just one year and one day, Scheffler went from being in handcuffs in the back of a squad car to adding the Wanamaker Trophy to his two Masters green jackets.
The Source: Information in the article is provided by pgatour.com