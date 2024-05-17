Kentucky governor, Louisville mayor react to Scottie Scheffler arrest, pedestrian death

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg released statements Friday after a pedestrian was killed and Scottie Scheffler was arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course.

Beshear said he was praying for the victim of the crash that took place before Scheffler’s arrest.

"This morning an incident occurred outside the PGA Championship that resulted in the heartbreaking death of a fellow Kentuckian. Our hearts are broken, and we continue to pray for the victim’s family," Beshear wrote on X.

"The events that occurred afterward are the unfortunate result of this tragic incident, and we are hopeful that all parties involved can come to a resolution."

Greenberg identified the victim as John Mills and sent his condolences to his family. He also remarked on the "unfortunate" incident that took place involving Scheffler and Louisville Metro Police.

"This morning, our city experienced a tragic accident that took the life of John Mills, a Louisvillian who will be greatly missed by his family and our community," he said. "Our focus is on this family who lost their loved one. I have spoke with members of Mr. Mills’ family to convey our city’s condolences.

"Following this tragedy, LMPD stopped traffic to assist with its investigation into the fatal accident. It is unfortunate that an incident took place between an LMPD officer and Mr. Scheffler while he was attempting to enter Valhalla. LMPD is investigating this incident, and the legal process will proceed. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation.

"We remain focused on the tragic loss of life and will share more information on both of these matters as available."

The morning at Valhalla Golf Course started when a pedestrian was struck by a shuttle bus while crossing a road in a lane dedicated to tournament traffic and was pronounced dead at the accident site around 5:09 a.m. The PGA of America said the victim was a worker with one of its vendors.

"This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club," the PGA of America said. "This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones."

Scheffler then drove past a police officer shortly after 6 a.m. in his SUV with markings on the door indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The officer screamed at him to stop and then attached himself to the car until Scheffler stopped his vehicle about 10 yards later. Darlington characterized it as a "misunderstanding with traffic flow."

"Scheffler was then walked over to the police car, placed in the back, in handcuffs, very stunned about what was happening, looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me,’" Darlington said on ESPN’s "SportsCenter." "He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation. It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively."

Scheffler was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections later Friday. He was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

A police report said a detective was knocked down after Scheffler refused "to comply and accelerated forward." The detective was allegedly dragged to the ground and suffered injuries to his wrist and knee.

"The main thing is he was proceeding exactly as he was directed in a marked vehicle with credentials," Scheffler's attorney, Steve Romines, said in a statement. "He didn’t do anything intentionally wrong."

Scheffler made it back for his second-round tee times.

This article first appeared on FOX News. Read more: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/kentucky-governor-louisville-mayor-react-scottie-scheffler-arrest-pedestrian-death