Expand / Collapse search

North Texas golfer wins new Mercedes with hole-in-one

By
Published  June 24, 2024 1:50pm CDT
Midlothian
FOX 4
article

Gregory Speer and his new car at the Southern Star Scramble Golf Tournament 

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A North Texas golfer’s incredible shot has earned him an incredible new ride.

Earlier this month, Gregory Speer participated in the Southern Star Scramble Golf Tournament benefiting the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce.

When he reached the 17th hole at the Tangle Ridge Golf Course in Grand Prairie, he hit a flawless shot that landed on the green before rolling directly into the cup.

Featured

Scheffler outlasts protest on 18th green, Tom Kim to win Travelers for 6th victory of year
article

Scheffler outlasts protest on 18th green, Tom Kim to win Travelers for 6th victory of year

Scottie Scheffler beat out fellow Dallas-area resident Tom Kim for his sixth victory this season.

Park Place Motorcars Arlington sponsored that event and offered a brand-new Mercedez-Benz E-Class to anyone who could hit a hole-in-one.

Speer got to drive that luxury car home thanks to his extraordinary display of precision. 