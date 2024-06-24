North Texas golfer wins new Mercedes with hole-in-one

article

A North Texas golfer’s incredible shot has earned him an incredible new ride.

Earlier this month, Gregory Speer participated in the Southern Star Scramble Golf Tournament benefiting the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce.

When he reached the 17th hole at the Tangle Ridge Golf Course in Grand Prairie, he hit a flawless shot that landed on the green before rolling directly into the cup.

Featured article

Park Place Motorcars Arlington sponsored that event and offered a brand-new Mercedez-Benz E-Class to anyone who could hit a hole-in-one.

Speer got to drive that luxury car home thanks to his extraordinary display of precision.