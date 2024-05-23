Scottie Scheffler arrest video expected to be released

Police in Kentucky are expected to release new details Thursday about the arrest of the world’s top-ranked golfer.

Scottie Scheffler, a North Texas native, was arrested before last week’s PGA Championship in Louisville.

Police said he refused to comply with officers’ orders in the aftermath of an unrelated crash investigation near the tournament site.

According to a police report, when Sheffler accelerated his PGA-marked vehicle during the incident, he dragged a detective to the ground and the officer suffered a knee injury.

Scheffler faces four charges, including a felony count of assaulting an officer.

Louisville’s mayor said police will investigate whether the officers violated department policies during Sheffler’s arrest.

The arresting officer’s body camera was not activated at the time.

Sheffler’s attorney told an online news site that pole camera footage of the arrest will be made public on Thursday, and that it will back up Sheffler’s claim that his arrest was a "big misunderstanding."

In addition to that new footage, Louisville and the city’s police chief have scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference to give an update on its internal investigation.

Scheffler is scheduled to tee off in another tournament at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

His arraignment is set for June 3.