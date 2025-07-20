Scottie Scheffler cruises to 2nd major victory of 2025 at Open Championship

article

The Brief Scottie Scheffler dominated the field to win The Open Championship on Sunday. Scheffler finished four shots ahead of second-place finisher Harris English. Scheffler has won 4 major tournaments in his career and only needs the U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam.



Highland Park's Scottie Scheffler maintained his lead all day on his way to winning The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Scheffler wins at The Open

Image 1 of 5 ▼ PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 20: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates with his wife Meredith Scheffler and son Bennett Scheffler on the 18th green after winning The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Scheffler ended the tournament at 17-under par, four shots ahead of the second-place finisher, Harris English.

Scheffler entered the day with a four-shot lead.

That lead quickly grew on Sunday, when the former Texas Longhorn birdied three of his first five holes.

On the eighth hole, Scheffler double bogeyed after struggling to get out of a fairway bunker, giving some life to the rest of the field. He then birdied the ninth, increasing his lead back to 5 strokes and turning the back nine into little more than a formality.

Another major victory

The win marks Scheffler's second major victory of the year. He also won PGA Championship back in May.

Scheffler has won four majors in his career, putting him among elite company. Scheffler is the 30th golfer in history to win four majors.

He needs to win the U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler makes history

No one had ever won each of their first four major titles by three shots or more. Scheffler won the PGA Championship by five shots this year. He won the Masters last year by four shots and the Masters in 2022 by three shots.

Scheffler's dominant streak

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 20: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates on the sixth green during Day Four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Tom Shaw/R Expand

Scheffler has been No. 1 ranked golfer in the world since March 28, 2022. That is the longest anyone has held the title since Tiger Woods. Woods had streaks of 281 and 264 weeks as the top-ranked golfer during his career.

The Open is Scheffler's fourth tournament win of 2025.

Comments about winning made by Scheffler earlier this week were the talk of the golf world.

"Is it great to be able to win tournaments and to accomplish the things I have in the game of golf? Yeah, it brings tears to my eyes just to think about because I’ve literally worked my entire life to be good at this sport," Scheffler said.

"But at the end of the day, I’m not out here to inspire the next generation of golfers," he said. "I’m not out here to inspire someone to be the best player in the world because what’s the point? This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart."