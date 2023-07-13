Timberview High School shooting trial set to begin Monday

Opening statements will begin in the trial of the accused Timberview High School shooter on Monday.

18-year-old Timothy Simpkins is facing three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place in connection to the shooting on Oct. 6, 2021.

He was indicted by a Tarrant County Grand Jury on February 11, 2022.

Four people were hurt in the shooting, including two teachers and two students. Selby was critically injured but survived. Another student was grazed by a bullet and a teacher was shot. A second teacher, who was pregnant, was injured in chaos following the shooting.

Police said 15-year-old Zaccheus Selby and Simpkins got into a physical fight in a classroom. Others tried to break up the fight, then Simpkins pulled a handgun out of his backpack and shot Selby multiple times.

Simpkins’ family claimed the Mansfield ISD senior was being bullied. Police said they were investigating these claims, but the Arlington police chief said he does not believe bullying played any role in the shooting.

Simpkins was released from jail on bond days after the shooting, but he was arrested again for violating his bond after failing a drug test.