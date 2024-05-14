2 Sulphur Springs ISD employees arrested for unlawful restraint

article

Two Sulphur Springs Independent School District employees are facing charges because of an incident involving an elementary school student.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Kristy Williams and Marcie Stewart were both arrested Friday for unlawful restraint, which is a state jail felony.

The sheriff’s office said it began investigating Williams and Stewart after getting a report from the school district.

In a letter to parents, Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Deana Steeber confirmed an incident involving the inappropriate restraint of a child at Sulphur Spring Elementary School this past Wednesday.

The teacher was removed from the classroom and placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Several other support and substitute employees were fired for failing to report what happened.

"The accusations against one educator and a number of other support personnel are inexcusable and will not be tolerated by Sulphur Springs ISD," the district said in a news release.

Sulphur Springs ISD said it contacted the parents of the child involved and the other children in the classroom. It has also been cooperating in the criminal investigation.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing and other arrests are likely.

"We would like to thank the educators and staff who came forward to report suspicious and concerning acts, which launched this investigation. Their actions directly impacted our ability to protect the youth in our community and schools," the department said in a news release.

Texas law requires educators who witness suspicious or concerning acts to report them to law enforcement.