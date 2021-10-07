Family of Timberview High School shooting suspect says he was being bullied

Classes are canceled at Timberview High School following a shooting on campus.

After such a traumatic day, the students and staff will not return to the campus Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s family said they hope a police investigation will reveal more about what led up to the shooting. They claim he was being bullied.

"The decision he made, taking the gun, we are not justifying that. That was not right. But he was trying to protect himself. We hope the police department does the investigation properly," said Carol Harrison Lafayette, a family member.

Police charged 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, they said he got into a fight with another student in a second-floor classroom and drew a weapon. Four people were hurt in the shooting.

RELATED: Timberview High School shooting leaves four injured; suspect arrested

The school immediately went on lockdown but Simpkins got away in a Dodge Charger.

Police worked to secure the building and search Simpkins home nearby. They recovered the alleged gun in the street a few miles away.

Hours later, Simpkins turned himself into police with an attorney.

His family claims there are documented reports of ongoing incidents between him and other students. But at this point, neither Mansfield ISD nor the police department will confirm that.

"You know, that’s something that hopefully we’ll find out during our investigation," said Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye with the Arlington Police Department.

"I can assure you that we’re doing a thorough intensive investigation as it relates to what transpired," added Donald Williams, the Mansfield ISD associate superintendent of communications.

Those hurt in the shooting include two students and two teachers. A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically injured. A teenage girl was grazed by a bullet, was treated, and released from the hospital. A 25-year-old teacher was shot but is expected to be okay. And a pregnant teacher was hurt in a fall but not hospitalized.

Simpkins family apologized to those who were hurt and asked for forgiveness.

"To the victims' family, there is no justification of anybody being hurt," Lafayette said.

Simpkins is still in jail with a $75,000 bond.

RELATED: Fake threats at other schools pop up during search for Timberview HS shooter

Although classes and extracurricular activities are canceled for Timberview students on Thursday, there will be counseling available for students, staff and families at the Word of Truth Church on Webb Ferrell Road in Arlington, as well as at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts. Doors open just before 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Virtual counseling is also available from 11 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit https://www.mansfieldisd.org/news-events/newsroom/news-content/~board/district-news/post/update-about-timberview-high-school-situation.