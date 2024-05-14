Drunken driver sentenced for crash that killed Mesquite family of 3

A drunken driver who killed a family of three in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

49-year-old Sione Nusi pleaded guilty to 3 counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Sione Nusi (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

On August 31, 2020, Nusi was driving the wrong way on Loop 820 in Haltom City when he hit another vehicle.

35-year-old Favian Chavez Garcia, 33-year-old Mayra Pallares and 9-year-old Sofia Garcia of Mesquite were killed.

Nusi told investigators prior to the crash he had drunk beer and consumed kava, a plant extract with sedative effects.

He received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count. The sentences will be served concurrently.